Premiere: Yueku Shares New Video for “Second Best”

Yueku is the solo project from Detroit singer/songwriter Christian Koo, formerly of indie pop outfit The True Blue. For his new solo project, Yueku turned to inspiration from airy bedroom pop and euphoric nostalgic highs, fashioning them together on his debut EP, Catch Me If You Can. Today he’s back again with a new video for “Second Best,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Second Best” begins as an insular bedroom pop tune, but quickly builds to powerfully melodic heights. Koo delivers a dynamic vocal performance, one that is at points both soaring and intimate, and the song’s glimmering melodies burst into brilliant color with the chorus. Meanwhile, the heartfelt lyrics lay bare Koo’s insecurities and heartbreak, capturing the feeling of constantly being relegated to “second best.”

Yueku says of the accompanying video, “Second Best” is the second video off my debut EP “Catch Me If You Can.” The video depicts a night out with friends that’s unfortunately overshadowed by the feeling of being second best, whatever that may mean to you. It evokes a feeling I’m sure most of us have been familiar with at some point. Directed by Mathew Pimental, produced by Jona Kolaj, & shot in Detroit in some of my favorite parts of the city.

Check out the song and video below. The Catch Me If You Can EP is out now.

