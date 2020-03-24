News

Premiere: Zachery Allan Starkey Shares Video for New Track “Force” featuring Bernard Sumner Fear City Due Out April 2020 on DEATHTRIP NYC





New York-based DIY darkwaver Zachery Allan Starkey has shared the video for his new track "Force," featuring Bernard Sumner (New Order, Joy Division), off of his upcoming LP, Fear City, due out April 2020 via Starkey's own label DEATHTRIP NYC, and we are pleased to premiere it. The propulsive beat and jagged rhythms leap and reflect off of stacked synth chords and a commanding vocal hook. The video features scenes from contemporary New York as it currently undergoes lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. Check out the video below.

On the making of the track Bernard Sumner had this to say: "When Zachery Allan Starkey first played me his album in its original inception, I was originally just going to put together a list of recommendations and constructive feedback. I think I got a bit carried away on 'Force' as it was easier to illustrate what I meant by playing, rather than to write it down. I wanted to help Zachery by acting as a mirror for his music. I remember being a young artist just like Zachery, struggling both to learn my art, and to try and make a living out of the thing I had an all consuming passion for. Zachery has this fascination for music too. Like me, Zachery originates from a post-industrial landscape of urban decay and forgotten people, which once thrived and brought great wealth to both our nations. In my case in Manchester, England, the favour has not been forgotten, and it is now a thriving City again. In Zachery's case, the industrial heartland of America still sleeps, waiting for the men who reaped the profits to remember the people they left behind. Zachery's passion for creating music led to him to buy a one way train ticket to New York City, leaving behind the working class existence he grew up with in Columbus, Ohio. He arrived in NYC with no job or connections. Ten years later, he's ensconced and well known in the music and club scene in Brooklyn, which plays a large part in his life. Zachery independently releases his own records, and is dedicated to songwriting and club music in his own way. I feel a kinship with Zachery. He's at the start of his journey. I wish him luck, he deserves it. His music is his lifeline."

