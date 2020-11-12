News

Premiere: Ziggy Alberts Debuts New Single “heartbeat” searching for freedom Coming March 19, 2021





Australian singer/songwriter Ziggy Alberts has just released his newest single, “heartbeat.” Alberts spent the latter half of the 2010s building a steady following in his homeland, breaking through with his 2018 album Laps Around the Sun. Not one to rest on his laurels, Alberts has not taken the pandemic off either, releasing I Won't Give You Up, his collaborative EP with Sydney hip hop duo Horroshow, and a surprise acoustic record, Truly Acoustic. With “heartbeat” Alberts looks towards 2021, announcing his upcoming record searching for freedom.

In keeping with Ziggy Alberts’ style, “heartbeat” is a piece of easygoing acoustic pop. It is a simple and timeless formula but one Alberts pulls off to great effect. With an exceedingly smooth croon, gently fingerpicked guitar, and a hint of steady percussion, the track isn’t breaking his folk-tinged mold, but he delivers the romantic track with an earnest passion that even the most cynical will find hard to resist. Though it reads as a break-up tune initially, Alberts’ catchy hook and unabashedly sweet lyrics keep the tone breezy and carefree. The track finds a warm sunny feel that’s perfect as Australia inches towards summer and serves up an escapist delight for the States.

Alberts says of the song, “heartbeat is a song about how love brings us together no matter how far we are apart… a breakup song, turned into a story of hope and trust on a summer adventure...[The song] talks about the past and present, finding resolution in the common thread of all good things - love.” Check out the song below and look out for searching for freedom, coming March 19, 2021.