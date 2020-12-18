News

Premiere: Zoe Zobrist Debuts Tep No Remix of “Fire” Watch the Video Below





Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Zoe Zobrist has released a remix from electronic producer Tep No for her latest single, “Fire.” The 24 year old songwriter has been playing in bands and touring for most of her adult life, refining her sound into a medley of classic, alternative inspired sounds. This year Zobrist has been releasing a steady stream of new singles, including October’s “All My Friends Are Dead” and her latest single, “Fire,” earlier in December.

The original “Fire” was a thoughtful declaration of conviction to a lover. Accompanied only by a solitary guitar presentation and touches of synths, the song fell easily into Zobrist’s meditative singer/songwriter lane. Meanwhile, the Tep No remix of “Fire” transports the listener from the original's homespun reverie to a late night dancefloor. Tep No reinvents the song as an exceedingly smooth dance track, driven by clean acoustic guitar licks and a nocturnal EDM beat. While the remix puts greater emphasis on electronic elements than the original's plaintive ballad, it also keeps an organic feel through Zobrist’s intimate vocal performance and acoustic instrumentation. The shift towards dance music doesn’t overpower Zobrist, instead maintaining the warmth of the track while creating an ebullient, sensual take on Zobrist’s music.

Zobrist says of the song, “‘Fire’ is about the uncertainty of loving someone. Life happens and nothing is guaranteed but we choose someone anyways. It’s about how that doesn’t go away through difficult times. It’s such an incredible thing that we can see someone & be seen in each other's entirety and stick through that.” Check out the remix and accompanying visualizer below.