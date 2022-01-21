News

Premiere: Zoee Shares New Video For "The Empty Glass" Debut Album Flaw Flower Out Now via Illegal Data





Last year, London-based avant pop artist Zoee shared her debut album, Flaw Flower. After releasing a handful of singles and guesting on vocals for tracks with Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard and PC Music, Zoee dived inward for her debut, excavating her inner emotional life over shimmering ‘80s-tinged art pop. Today, Zoee is back with an accompanying video for one of the record’s highlights, “The Empty Glass,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“The Empty Glass” is a twinkling sample of Zoee’s theatrical pop beauty, carried by gently lilting melodies, dreamy art pop guitars, and Zoee’s airy vocals. The track finds Zoee enraptured in nostalgia, surveying the past and searching for peace within it. The result is equal parts luxuriant, playful, and heartfelt, crafting an alluring lens into Zoee’s inner world. The folkloric accompanying video was made with multidisciplinary artist Robert George Sanders and director Dani d’Ingeo. Shot with a mix of digital and Super 8 footage, the video takes the viewer through a colorful ritual of reflection, and rebirth, inserting them into the glassy surreal world that Zoee so beautifully captures in “The Empty Glass.”

Zoee says of the song, “Lyrically ‘The Empty Glass’ explores how the seasonal rhythm of our lives can summon waves of nostalgia and self-reflection. Sometimes these moments of reflection can bring up difficult memories, so through the song I seek to make peace with the past in order to welcome in the new.”

Director Dani d’Ingeo says of the accompanying video: “When working on the visuals for The Empty Glass, I was mostly driven by the raw emotion of nostalgia that the track evoked in me. It is a song about love and coming to terms with the past. We began looking into collective healing and rituals and ended up in the magical universe of folklore and paganism. We wanted to transport the viewer into the same oneiric reality Zoee’s work lives in. Working with my extremely talented friend Robert George Sanders was an honour and a dream come true. We sat down in his studio and he let me into his universe of fantastic colourful outfits and ever-powerful nature. We discussed the themes of the song and my ideas of creating a healing ritual through the visuals, and we decided we had to make the shoot feel as genuine and close to an actual ritual as we could. Witchcraft never happens casually.”

