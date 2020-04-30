News

Premiere: Zoon Share Video for New Track “Light Prism” Bleached Wavves Due Out June 19 via Paper Bag

Photography by Vanessa Heins



Canadian and First Nations "moccasin shoegaze" indie rocker Zoon (aka Daniel Monkman) has shared his new video for "Light Prism," off of his forthcoming debut Bleached Wavves, due out June 19 via Paper Bag, and we are pleased to premiere it. The video features the band performing through dissolving frames of blurred neon lights and softly mutating textures. The track itself is a wispy piece of shoegaze pop that lulls hypnagogically. Check out the video, as well as album art, and tracklist below.

On the making of the video, Drew Rutty, the director, had this to say: "Working with Zoon on the 'Light Prism' video was an inspiring experience where I felt I was encouraged to think outside the box and create a visual experience as stimulating as the song itself. What’s really cool about this project is that when we shot the footage for the video, I was not a part of the band. However over the course of editing and adding a shifting pool of colour and light to the footage we had, Dan asked me to join the band as bassist. So even though the video features no one on bass, the reality is that the bassist is in the video by way of its creation and editing. Fun Easter egg for the fans out there!All in all, 'Light Prism' was a rewarding project to work on, and I think we’re all happy with the final look of the video and the way it fits with the beautiful song Daniel wrote."

Zoon had this to say about "Light Prism": "'Light Prism' is a memory collage. Parts of it are from my time teaching around turtle island. While other imagery’s are of my home town Selkirk. Selkirk was effected heavily by drugs and gangs and with that came deaths of youth whom Id known. So musically I wanted it to be gentle. I didn’t want the song to have a chorus with a vocal melody so I created a sample from scratch , spliced it up and reversed it to create an abstract instrumental melody. 'Light Prism' is also about reflection and being able to put things to rest."

Bleached Wavves Tracklist:

01. Clouded Formation

02. Vibrant Colours

03. Was & Always Will Be

04. Bleached Wavves

05. BrokenHead

06. A Perfect Sunset, Ahead

07. Light Prism

08. Landscapes

09. Infinite Horizons

10. Help Me Understand

