News

All





Preoccupations Announce New Album and Tour Dates, Share New Song “Ricochet” Arrangements Due Out September 9





Preoccupations have announced a new album, Arrangements, and shared its first single, “Ricochet.” The band has also announced some fall tour dates. Arrangements is due out September 9. In Canada Flemish Eye will be putting Arrangements out and the band will self-release it in America and the rest of the world. Listen to “Ricochet” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.

“The lyrics are pretty conspicuous and self explanatory on this one, but it’s basically about the world blowing up and no one giving a shit,” says vocalist/songwriter Matthew Flegal in a press release, in regards to “Ricochet.”

Arrangements is the band’s fourth album (and their third under the name Preoccupations). It follows 2018’s amusingly titled New Material. Flegal, guitarist Danny Christiansen, and guitarist/keyboardist Scott Munro convened in 2019 at Munro’s Studio St. Zo in Montreal to start work on the album. Then drummer Mike Wallace joined in. COVID-19 derailed continued in-person work on the album, so the band finished the album remotely, with Munro recording at a makeshift studio he set up at his parents’ house. Graham Walsh (Holy Fuck) mixed Arrangements, and Mikey Young (Total Control) mastered it.

Read our 2016 interview with Preoccupations.

Read our 2018 interview with Preoccupations on New Material.

Arrangements Tracklist:

1. Fix Bayonets!

2. Ricochet

3. Death of Melody

4. Slowly

5. Advisor

6. Recalibrate

7. Tearing Up the Grass

Preoccupations Tour Dates:

Oct 19th - Loving Touch - Detroit, MI

Oct 20th - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

Oct 21st - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

Oct 22nd - Racoon Motel- Davenport, IA

Oct 23rd - Turf Club in St. Paul - Minneapolis, MN

Oct 26th - Commonwealth - Calgary, AB

Oct 28th - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA

Oct 29th - Biltmore Cabaret - Vancouver, BC

Oct 30th - Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR

Nov 2nd - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA

Nov 4th - Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA

Nov 5th - Valley - Phoenix, AZ

Nov 8th - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

Nov 9th - Parish - Austin, TX

Nov 10th - Three Links - Dallas, TX

Nov 12th - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA

Nov 16th - DC9 - Washington, DC

Nov 17th - Johnny Brendas - Philadelphia, PA

Nov 18th - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

Nov 19th - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT

Nov 21st - The Sinclair - Boston, MA

Nov 22nd - Bar Le Ritz - Montreal, QC

Nov 24th - Lee’s - Toronto, ON

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.