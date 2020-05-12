News

Primavera Sound 2020 Canceled Due to COVID-19; Was to Be a 20th Anniversary Celebration The Barcelona Festival Will Return in 2021





The heavily anticipated Primavera Sound 2020 has been officially called off due to the coronavirus, even though they were celebrating their 20th anniversary this year. The festival is tentatively scheduled to return June 2-6, 2021 and will still commemorate it’s 20th anniversary. This year’s event was supposed to happen June 3-7, but in March was postponed to August.

There will be a new lineup for 2021 and that will be announced on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Originally, acts such as Pavement, The Strokes, Kacey Musgraves, Beck, The National, Lana Del Rey, King Krule, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and Massive Attack were scheduled to play in 2020. Whether or not the same acts will participate in the rescheduled event is unclear.

However, not everything will have to wait until next year: Primavera is hosting “Primavera Pro,” a 100% virtual meeting for professionals in the music industry from the 21st to the 24th of July. These guests will talk about all of the challenges the virus has brought upon the industry. Details of the congress will be announced shortly.

Primavera leaves festival-goers with this statement:

“We are devastated and are terribly sorry for the inconvenience caused, but the health and well-being of our audience and of all the people involved in the festival has always been and still is our absolute priority. We cannot thank you enough for your patience, love and understanding in this very uncertain scenario.”

