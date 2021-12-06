 Primavera Sound 2022 Announce First Round of Artists: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails & More | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Primavera Sound 2022 Announce First Round of Artists: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails & More

The Festival Will Take Place September 12-18 in Los Angeles

Dec 06, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Primavera Sound 2022 have announced the first round of artists for next year’s festival, the first to take place within the United States. The festival is set for September 12-18 in the L.A. State Historic Park, and headlining acts are Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, and Nine Inch Nails. View the full list of artists below.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

