News

All





Primavera Sound 2022 Announce First Round of Artists: Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Nine Inch Nails & More The Festival Will Take Place September 12-18 in Los Angeles





Primavera Sound 2022 have announced the first round of artists for next year’s festival, the first to take place within the United States. The festival is set for September 12-18 in the L.A. State Historic Park, and headlining acts are Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, and Nine Inch Nails. View the full list of artists below.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.