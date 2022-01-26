News

Primer Shares New Single "Just A Clown" Announces Egghunt Debut LP Incubator Due Out April 15

Photography by Rik Horoky



Vocalist and producer Alyssa Midcalf introduced her moniker Primer in 2019, crafting a cathartic brand of shimmering synth pop with her debut record, Novelty. This spring she’s back with her sophomore record, Incubator, her first release with Egghunt Records.

As she describes, Incubator is another attempt at turning heartbreak, trauma, and depression into something beautiful, an emotive combination she’s coined as “abject pop.” Co-producing with Noah Prebish of psych pop outfit Psymon Spine, she’s crafted another record full of arena-sized synth pop, new wave, and electro pop. Along with the record announcement, Primer also shared a new single, “Just A Clown.”

Lyrically, “Just A Clown” is a reflection on constant disappointment and failure, with Midcalf confessing “I’m just a clown / And I’ll never win.” But even while the lyrics lean into despondent territory, Midcalf delivers them encased in an exceedingly sharp synth pop gem. The glittery instrumental is a Robyn-esque dancefloor-filler, complete with buoyant ‘80s synth tones and an irresistible hook, while Midcalf’s vocals lend the track an airy art pop shimmer. And much like Robyn, the results transform heartbreak into a soaring pop anthem.

Midcalf says of the track, “‘Just A Clown’ is a self effacing pop song about feeling like you’re constantly failing. It’s a song to scream-sing along to by yourself in the car after getting rejected or feeling humiliated. It’s about coming to terms with the knowledge that the game is rigged but continuing to play along because it’s never occurred to you to quit.”

Check out the song below. Incubator is out April 15th via Egghunt Records.

