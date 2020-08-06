News

Prince Estate Releases Previously Unreleased Track “Cosmic Day” Sign O’ The Times Due Out September 25 via Warner Records





The Prince Estate has been gifting the world with previously unreleased tracks from the recently deceased pop legend. First we heard “Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 1)” and “I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (1979 Version).” Now, we have the gorgeous “Cosmic Day.” All these tracks will also be on the expanded reissue of Prince’s iconic Sign O’ The Times record due out September 25 in partnership with Warner Records. Listen to “Cosmic Day” below.

“Cosmic Day” was originally recorded at Sunset Sound, Studio 3 on November 15, 1986, by engineers Susan Rogers and Coke Johnson. In it he puts on his higher-register “Camille” vocals and shreds the guitar (obviously), slams on the caged drums, and gives us a soft whisper interlude, of course, before returning to the jams.

According to a press release, “Cosmic Day” was never in the talks for Crystal Ball or Sign O’ The Times, but was used during intermission for Prince in 1988 Lovesexy tour.

The Prince Estate also released “Cosmic Day” handwritten lyrics on Instagram early this morning.

The Sign O’ The Times expanded reissue—remastered for the very first time—will be available this fall via all physical, digital and streaming partners. It features 63 previously unreleased tracks, as well as a previously unreleased 2+ hour video concert performance from the vault.

