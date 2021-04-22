Pronoun Shares New Single “I WANNA DIE BUT I CAN’T (CUZ I GOTTA KEEP LIVING)”
OMG I MADE IT EP Coming June 11th Via Wax Bodega
Apr 22, 2021
Photography by Mitchell Wojcik
Pronoun, the emo-tinged bedroom pop moniker of Alyse Vellturo, is now back, sharing her latest single, “I WANNA DIE BUT I CAN’T (CUZ I GOTTA KEEP LIVING).” Fans last heard from Vellturo with her 2019 full-length debut, i’ll show you stronger, which earned Vellturo acclaim for her melodic confessionals inspired by early-2000s stalwarts like Taking Back Sunday and Jimmy Eat World. Accompanying her new single Vellturo also has announced a new EP, OMG I MADE IT, due out June 11th.
With “I WANNA DIE BUT I CAN’T (CUZ I GOTTA KEEP LIVING)” Vellturo stays largely faithful to the colorful bedroom pop soundscapes envisioned on her debut, while bringing her underlying anthemic qualities to the fore. Vellturo’s DIY production and life-affirming bombast launch the track to booming new heights, pointing towards even more personal shout-along anthems to come with her new EP. It’s the sort of immediately gripping introduction that should prove cathartic for longtime fans and make converts out of any who’ve been missing out on Pronoun.
Vellturo shares regarding the track: “’I WANNA DIE BUT I CAN’T (CUZ I GOTTA KEEP LIVING)’ is about the uncomfortable feeling that everyone around you is growing into their own lives while I feel like nothing’s changing within myself,” says Vellturo. “It’s the uncomfortable feeling of not wanting to be on this planet but knowing I really have to put in effort and figure out how to make life work for me. It’s about the uncomfortable but at the same time comforting feeling that others feel the same. It’s literally a hard look in the mirror, by myself, in a bathroom, asking myself what the hell is up. I’m talking to myself throughout the entire thing, but these days who isn’t.” Check out the song below and watch for Pronoun’s OMG I MADE IT EP, coming June 11th via Wax Bodega.
