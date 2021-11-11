 Proper. Share New Bartees Strange-Produced Single “Red, White, & Blue” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, November 11th, 2021  
Subscribe

Proper. Share New Bartees Strange-Produced Single “Red, White, & Blue”

Out Now via Father/Daughter and Big Scary Monsters

Nov 11, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Milla Belanich
Bookmark and Share


Brooklyn-based punk trio Proper. have shared a new single, “Red, White, & Blue.” The track was produced by Bartees Strange and is the band’s first release for Father/Daughter, who is now co-distributing their music alongside Big Scary Monsters. Listen below.

Frontman Erik Garlington elaborates on the new track in a press release: “A lot of millennials in my life share the sentiment that being American feels like being in an abusive relationship that you can’t find the courage to leave. Uncle Sam is this charming older man that you find yourself drawn to and only realize way too late into the game what you’re really dealing with. I knew I wanted to focus on looking at what makes this country what it is, and how hopeless I feel to stop it. The song started as me just wanting to write something you’d hear if At The Drive-In collaborated with early Paramore. I had the 5/4 riff that ended up being the bridge, that ‘Misery Business’-esque chorus chord progression.”

In 2019, the band released their sophomore album, I Spent the Winter Writing Songs About Getting Better, on Big Scary Monsters. Last year, they shared the song “Don’t.” In September, they shared “Zuko Alone,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our interview with the band from last year.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent