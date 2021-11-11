News

All





Proper. Share New Bartees Strange-Produced Single “Red, White, & Blue” Out Now via Father/Daughter and Big Scary Monsters

Photography by Milla Belanich



Brooklyn-based punk trio Proper. have shared a new single, “Red, White, & Blue.” The track was produced by Bartees Strange and is the band’s first release for Father/Daughter, who is now co-distributing their music alongside Big Scary Monsters. Listen below.

Frontman Erik Garlington elaborates on the new track in a press release: “A lot of millennials in my life share the sentiment that being American feels like being in an abusive relationship that you can’t find the courage to leave. Uncle Sam is this charming older man that you find yourself drawn to and only realize way too late into the game what you’re really dealing with. I knew I wanted to focus on looking at what makes this country what it is, and how hopeless I feel to stop it. The song started as me just wanting to write something you’d hear if At The Drive-In collaborated with early Paramore. I had the 5/4 riff that ended up being the bridge, that ‘Misery Business’-esque chorus chord progression.”

In 2019, the band released their sophomore album, I Spent the Winter Writing Songs About Getting Better, on Big Scary Monsters. Last year, they shared the song “Don’t.” In September, they shared “Zuko Alone,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our interview with the band from last year.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.