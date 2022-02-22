Proper. Share New Single “Huerta”
The Great American Novel Due Out March 25 via Father/Daughter and Big Scary Monsters
Feb 22, 2022
Photography by Milla Belenich
Brooklyn-based punk trio Proper. have shared a new single, “Huerta.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming Bartees Strange-produced album, The Great American Novel, which will be out on March 25 via Father/Daughter and Big Scary Monsters. Listen below.
In a press release, frontman Erik Garlington states: “We’re coming up on our third album and I realized I hadn’t written about my Mexican heritage at all. My grandfather immigrated to the U.S. in the ’50s but died before I was born, cutting off the only tie my family has to Mexico. I grew up romanticizing it and it wasn’t until I was older, when my mom and her siblings spoke out about their dad without the filter one uses when speaking around children, that I began to critically examine what heritage and lineage meant. ‘Huerta’ is about looking at the least traveled part of your personality and daydreaming about the possibility.”
Last November, the band shared the album track “Red, White, & Blue.” Upon announcement of the album last month, they shared the track “Milk & Honey,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
In 2019, the band released their sophomore album, I Spent the Winter Writing Songs About Getting Better, on Big Scary Monsters. Last year, they shared the song “Don’t.” In September, they shared “Zuko Alone,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Read our interview with the band from last year.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Twain Shares New Single “King of Fools” (News) — Twain
- Cola Announce Debut Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “So Excited” (News) — Cola
- The Afghan Whigs Share New Song “I’ll Make You See God,” Announce Tour Dates (News) — The Afghan Whigs
- TORRES Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates, Shares Nirvana and Rodney Crowell Covers (News) — TORRES, Superchunk
- Elf Power Sign to Yep Roc, Share New Single “The Gas Inside the Tank” (News) — Elf Power
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.