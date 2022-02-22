News

Proper. Share New Single “Huerta” The Great American Novel Due Out March 25 via Father/Daughter and Big Scary Monsters

Photography by Milla Belenich



Brooklyn-based punk trio Proper. have shared a new single, “Huerta.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming Bartees Strange-produced album, The Great American Novel, which will be out on March 25 via Father/Daughter and Big Scary Monsters. Listen below.

In a press release, frontman Erik Garlington states: “We’re coming up on our third album and I realized I hadn’t written about my Mexican heritage at all. My grandfather immigrated to the U.S. in the ’50s but died before I was born, cutting off the only tie my family has to Mexico. I grew up romanticizing it and it wasn’t until I was older, when my mom and her siblings spoke out about their dad without the filter one uses when speaking around children, that I began to critically examine what heritage and lineage meant. ‘Huerta’ is about looking at the least traveled part of your personality and daydreaming about the possibility.”

Last November, the band shared the album track “Red, White, & Blue.” Upon announcement of the album last month, they shared the track “Milk & Honey,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

In 2019, the band released their sophomore album, I Spent the Winter Writing Songs About Getting Better, on Big Scary Monsters. Last year, they shared the song “Don’t.” In September, they shared “Zuko Alone,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our interview with the band from last year.

