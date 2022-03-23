News

All





Proper. Share New Single “Jean” The Great American Novel Due Out This Friday via Father/Daughter and Big Scary Monsters

Photography by Milla Belenich



Brooklyn-based punk trio Proper. have shared a new single, “Jean.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming Bartees Strange-produced album, The Great American Novel, which will be out this Friday (March 25) via Father/Daughter and Big Scary Monsters. Listen below.

In a press release, frontman Erik Garlington states: “This track is regret. We all have friendships that ended ugly or just too soon. Jean was that friend. At 23 was certain I had it all figured out and that I didn’t need anybody in my life who’d ever slighted me. I’d end friendships over the smallest offense. It wasn’t until Jean died that I was forced to reevaluate that and ask myself how many other friendships I was willing to let end so abruptly.

“Musically, during the last album cycle I came up with the intro riff and sat on it. The original version sounded so different, clocking in at over five minutes long, it wasn’t until Dan (Campbell of The Wonder Years) came in to go over songs with me for LP3 that this song reached its full potential. I don’t consider myself a great singer, I actually think I’m pretty terrible at it, and this is one of the songs he encouraged me to push myself vocally to really drive the emotion behind the song. It was a magical moment to see my biggest influence as a writer meld an idea that I was lukewarm about into one of the best songs I’ve ever written.”

Last November, the band shared the album track “Red, White, & Blue.” Upon announcement of the album in January, they shared the track “Milk & Honey,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Last month, they shared the song “Huerta.”

In 2019, the band released their sophomore album, I Spent the Winter Writing Songs About Getting Better, on Big Scary Monsters. Last year, they shared the song “Don’t.” In September, they shared “Zuko Alone,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our interview with the band from last year.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.