Proper. Share New Song “Don’t”

Brooklyn-based band Proper. have just released a new song called “Don’t.” This is the first new music they have released since their 2019 sophomore album, I Spent The Winter Writing Songs About Getting Better, on Big Scary Monsters.

Frontman Erik Garlington speaks about the inspiration behind the song in a press release. “America is a fucked up place to live for those of us that aren't straight, white men. I've always known that, my bandmates know it, my family knows it, as do my friends that look like me,” he explains. “It's just something we live with, a crushing sense of helplessness that any of us could be murdered by police tomorrow.”

Garlington continues: “When the news broke of Elijah McClain's passing, for a split second I truly believed it was my bandmate, Elijah [Watson, drums], on my phone screen. The last names don't even match but the resemblance was uncanny enough to make me doubt for a split second, and that split second was horrifying.”

Read our interview we did with Proper. back in August.

