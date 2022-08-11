 Proper. Share Oceanator Remix of “Red, White & Blue” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, August 11th, 2022  
Proper. Share Oceanator Remix of "Red, White & Blue"

The Great American Novel Out Now via Father/Daughter and Big Scary Monsters

Aug 11, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Milla Belenich
Brooklyn-based punk trio Proper. have shared an Oceanator remix of the song “Red, White, & Blue” from their most recent album, The Great American Novel. Listen below.

Regarding the Oceanator collab, the band state in a press release: “It felt like a no-brainer. We’d been big Oceanator fans for awhile.”

“This is the first remix I’ve ever done,” adds Oceanator’s Elise Okusami. “I started and ended it with just the song itself unedited because I wanted it to feel like you were going into the world of the song, but then slipped into a little alternate universe instead. And then in the middle, there’s little glimpses of the original, but you’re still in this topsy turvy place that’s not quite right.”

The Great American Novel came out earlier this year via Father/Daughter and Big Scary Monsters.

Read our interview with Proper. from last year.

