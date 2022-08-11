Proper. Share Oceanator Remix of “Red, White & Blue”
The Great American Novel Out Now via Father/Daughter and Big Scary Monsters
Aug 11, 2022
Photography by Milla Belenich
Brooklyn-based punk trio Proper. have shared an Oceanator remix of the song “Red, White, & Blue” from their most recent album, The Great American Novel. Listen below.
Regarding the Oceanator collab, the band state in a press release: “It felt like a no-brainer. We’d been big Oceanator fans for awhile.”
“This is the first remix I’ve ever done,” adds Oceanator’s Elise Okusami. “I started and ended it with just the song itself unedited because I wanted it to feel like you were going into the world of the song, but then slipped into a little alternate universe instead. And then in the middle, there’s little glimpses of the original, but you’re still in this topsy turvy place that’s not quite right.”
The Great American Novel came out earlier this year via Father/Daughter and Big Scary Monsters.
Read our interview with Proper. from last year.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- UNKLE Share New Song “The Way Back Home” (News) — UNKLE
- Weezer Cancel Broadway Residency (News) — Weezer
- The Shins Perform “Caring Is Creepy” on “Jimmy Kimmel” (News) — The Shins
- Premiere: PJ Western Shares New Single and Video for “Here I Go” (News) — PJ Western
- Courtney Barnett Announces Compilation, Shares Demo of “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight” (News) — Courtney Barnett
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.