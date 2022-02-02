News

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets Announce Album, Share New Songs “Bubblegum Infinity” and “Dread & Butter” Night Gnomes Due Out April 22 via Marathon Artists





Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have announced the release of a new album, Night Gnomes, which will be out on April 22 via Marathon Artists. They have also shared two new songs from the album: “Bubblegum Infinity” and “Dread & Butter.” Check out both tracks below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Frontman Jack McEwan states in a press release: “A lot of the album is about trying to work out what the fuck is going on, in general life and obviously the period of time we’ve all found ourselves dormant in for the past two years. I started reading a few quotes from philosophers because, hey! They might know what’s going on, but mostly it was a bunch of cleverly worded gibberish that was drenched in self turmoil that thankfully, serendipitously, unbeknownst to me was the thing I found comfort in. That nobody has a clue what life is and we’re all winging it as we go! Cheers, William of Ockham.”

The band’s most recent album, Shyga! The Sunlight Mound, came out last year via Marathon Artists.

Night Gnomes Tracklist:

1. Terminus, The Creator

2. Lava Lamp Pisco

3. Dread & Butter

4. Bubblegum Infinity

5. Sherbet Straws

6. Night Gnomes

7. Bob Holiday

8. Microwave Dave

9. Acid Dent

10. In Dream, Out

11. Slinky / Holy Water

