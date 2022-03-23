News

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets Share New Song “Bob Holiday” Night Gnomes Due Out April 22 via Marathon Artists





Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have shared a new song, “Bob Holiday.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Night Gnomes, which will be out on April 22 via Marathon Artists. Listen below.

Frontman Jack McEwan states in a press release regarding the new song: “This eccentric little rock’n’K-hole diddly could melt the fossils off a paleontologists book shelf. Jelly even woke up with a Jolly Roger tattoo after mixing the (soon to be) Pulitzer award winning anthem. The title of the track has nothing to do with the actor Bob Holiday who played Superman, I just thought it was a strong name, and it clearly is.

“The album was getting pretty dark and I wanted to write a track that would perk everyone back up, also I really wanted to write something that sounded classic, like it had been built in the ’70s and left to rust for 50 years until the old Crumpet mob got their filthy paws on it, drenched the relic in poor recording techniques and awful song artistry while polishing the absolute Aladdin out of it hoping Hendrix was inside. We think we got kinda close, and I like its rustic charms, I’ve still got two wishes left.”

Upon announcement of the new album in February, the band shared the songs “Bubblegum Infinity” and “Dread & Butter.” Their most recent album, Shyga! The Sunlight Mound, came out last year via Marathon Artists.

