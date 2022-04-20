News

All





Psychedelic Porn Crumpets Share Video for New Song “Acid Dent” Night Gnomes Due Out This Friday via Marathon Artists

Photography by Tristan McKenzie



Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have shared a video for their new song, “Acid Dent.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Night Gnomes, which will be out this Friday (Apr. 22) via Marathon Artists. View below.

Frontman Jack McEwan states in a press release regarding the new song: “My goodwill ‘Drugs are bad for you kids’ song. And to be perfectly honest they probably are. But good luck telling that to the youth of today I tell ya! It’s not like that safe ’60s pot we used to smoke. Not like the prescribed methamphetamine us ’50s housewives were doing! Not like that Cretic Wine us Romans would devour.

“Every generation has their means of escapism and for some reason here in Perth, or at least when we were in our heyday you could purchase mushrooms and acid from any decent supermarket. So it’s inevitable we’re gonna be munching jumpers and chatting to fences in a few decades, but as for now, well…we’ve seemed to somehow milk a career out of it. Who’d have thought. But yeah, it’s probably not going to end well, hence my newly appointed position on drug safety. Then again, someone also once told me, ‘Hell hath no fury like a man who’s pressed pause on his drug abuse,’ so now I’m slightly more perplexed as to where I stand. Anyway, good luck to everyone, enjoy yourselves but remember nobody wants to pick up your marbles after.”

Upon announcement of the new album in February, the band shared the songs “Bubblegum Infinity” and “Dread & Butter.” They later shared the album track “Bob Holiday.” Their most recent album, Shyga! The Sunlight Mound, came out last year via Marathon Artists.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.