Public Enemy Share Video for New Anti-Trump Song “State of the Union (STFU)” “Folks gotta vote like their lives depend on it, ‘cause it does.” – Chuck D





Public Enemy are back and are in good form. The legendary hip-hop group have returned with “State of the Union (STFU),” a new protest song against President Donald Trump that doesn’t pull any punches. DJ Premier produced the old school sounding track. It was shared via a mainly black & white video directed by David C. Snyder. Watch it below.

“Our collective voices keep getting louder. The rest of the planet is on our side. But it’s not enough to talk about change. You have to show up and demand change,” says Public Enemy’s Chuck D in a press release. “Folks gotta vote like their lives depend on it, ‘cause it does.”

“Public Enemy tells it like it is,” adds fellow member Flavor Flav. “It’s time for him to GO.”

The song is also available as a free download from www.publicenemy.com.

