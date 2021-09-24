 Public Service Broadcasting Share Video for “Der Rhythmus der Maschinen” (Feat. Blixa Bargeld) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 24th, 2021  
Public Service Broadcasting Share Video for “Der Rhythmus der Maschinen” (Feat. Blixa Bargeld)

Bright Magic Due Out September 24 via Play it Again Sam

Sep 23, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Alex Lake
London-based band Public Service Broadcasting have shared a video for a new song titled “Der Rhythmus der Maschinen,” featuring German artist Blixa Bargeld (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Einstürzende Neubauten). It is the latest release from their forthcoming fourth studio album, Bright Magic, which will be out on September 24 via Play it Again Sam. Watch the Jordan Martin-directed video below.

Earlier this month, the band shared the song “Lichtspiel III: Symphonie Diagonale” from the upcoming album.

