 PUP Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Robot Writes a Love Song” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, January 18th, 2022  
Subscribe

PUP Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Robot Writes a Love Song”

THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND Due Out April 1 via Little Dipper/Rise

Jan 18, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Vanessa Heins
Bookmark and Share


Toronto four-piece PUP have announced the release of a new album, THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, which will be out on April 1 via Little Dipper/Rise. They have also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Robot Writes a Love Song.” View the Whitey McConnaughy-directed video below, as well as the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In November, PUP shared two tracks: “Kill Something” and album track “Waiting.”

THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND Tracklist:

1. Four Chords
2. Totally Fine
3. Robot Writes A Love Song
4. Matilda
5. Relentless
6. Four Chords Pt. II: Five Chords
7. Waiting
8. Habits
9. Cutting Off The Corners
10. Grim Reaping
11. Four Chords Pt. III: Diminishing Returns
12. PUPTHEBAND Inc. Is Filing For Bankruptcy

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent