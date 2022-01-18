News

PUP Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Robot Writes a Love Song” THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND Due Out April 1 via Little Dipper/Rise

Photography by Vanessa Heins



Toronto four-piece PUP have announced the release of a new album, THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, which will be out on April 1 via Little Dipper/Rise. They have also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Robot Writes a Love Song.” View the Whitey McConnaughy-directed video below, as well as the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In November, PUP shared two tracks: “Kill Something” and album track “Waiting.”

THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND Tracklist:

1. Four Chords

2. Totally Fine

3. Robot Writes A Love Song

4. Matilda

5. Relentless

6. Four Chords Pt. II: Five Chords

7. Waiting

8. Habits

9. Cutting Off The Corners

10. Grim Reaping

11. Four Chords Pt. III: Diminishing Returns

12. PUPTHEBAND Inc. Is Filing For Bankruptcy

