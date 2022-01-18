PUP Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Robot Writes a Love Song”
THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND Due Out April 1 via Little Dipper/Rise
Jan 18, 2022
Photography by Vanessa Heins
Toronto four-piece PUP have announced the release of a new album, THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, which will be out on April 1 via Little Dipper/Rise. They have also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Robot Writes a Love Song.” View the Whitey McConnaughy-directed video below, as well as the album’s tracklist and cover art.
In November, PUP shared two tracks: “Kill Something” and album track “Waiting.”
THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND Tracklist:
1. Four Chords
2. Totally Fine
3. Robot Writes A Love Song
4. Matilda
5. Relentless
6. Four Chords Pt. II: Five Chords
7. Waiting
8. Habits
9. Cutting Off The Corners
10. Grim Reaping
11. Four Chords Pt. III: Diminishing Returns
12. PUPTHEBAND Inc. Is Filing For Bankruptcy
