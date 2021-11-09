News

PUP Share Two New Songs “Waiting” and “Kill Something,” Announce 2022 North American Tour First New Original Music of 2021 For the Band

Photography by Vanessa Heins



Toronto four-piece PUP have shared two new songs, “Waiting” and “Kill Something.” The band has also announced a North American tour set for 2022. Listen to the new songs and view the full list of tour dates below.

Both “Waiting” and “Kill Something” were produced by Peter Katis (Interpol, The National, Kurt Vile). Frontman Stefan Babcock elaborates on “Waiting,” which features Kathryn McCaughey of NOBRO, in a press release: “‘Waiting’ came about by smashing the heaviest riff Nestor [Chumak, bassist for the band] could write with the simplest, most uplifting chorus I could write, just to see what would happen. The results were very quintessentially PUP, in that the song is a flurry of darkness and anger through the joyous lens of four guys just happy to be here, four guys who don’t take themselves seriously enough to make music that doesn’t feel like fun, regardless of the subject matter.”

PUP’s most recent album, Morbid Stuff, came out in 2019 via Little Dipper/Rise.

PUP 2022 Tour Dates:

2/7/22 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre #

2/8/22 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre #

2/10/22 - Calgary, AB - Big Four #

2/11/22 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre #

2/14/22 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum #

4/1/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre ^ *

4/2/22 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall ^ *

4/3/22 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre ^ *

4/5/22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore ^ *

4/9/22 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom ^

4/10/22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo ^

4/11/22 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom ^ +

4/16/22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ^ +

4/24/22 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre ^ +

4/27/22 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater ^ +

4/28/22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues ^ +

4/29/22 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater ^ +

5/1/22 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival

5/3/22 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel ^ +

5/4/22 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz ^ +

5/5/22 - Richmond, VA - The National ^ +

5/6/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall ^ +

5/7/22 - Washington, DC - The Fillmore Silver Spring ^ +

5/9/22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom ^ +

5/10/22 - Boston, MA - House of Blues ^ +

5/11/22 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 ^ +

5/13/22 - Montreal, QC - MTelus ^ +

5/14/22 - Toronto, ON - History ^ +

7/6/22 - 7/9/22 - Cheltenham, UK - 2000trees Festival

8/24/22 - 8/27/22 - Málaga, Spain - Canela Party Festival

# with Billy Talent & NOBRO

^ with support from Pinkshift

* with support from Cloud Nothings

+ with support from Sheer Mag

