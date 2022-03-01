News

PUP Share Video for New Single “Matilda,” Announce New Tour Dates THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND Due Out April 1 via Little Dipper/Rise

Photography by Vanessa Heins



Toronto four-piece PUP have shared a video for their new single, “Matilda.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, which will be out on April 1 via Little Dipper/Rise. The band have also announced a new set of tour dates. View the Jefferson Dutton-directed “Matilda” video below along with the full list of dates.

In a press release, band member Stefan Babcock elaborates on the new single: “Matilda is the name of my favorite guitar. She was a gift from my friend Ryan, after watching me accidentally break the only guitar I owned in the middle of a long tour. I had no money to buy a replacement, and Ryan’s act of kindness is up there on my list of ‘nicest things anyone’s ever done for me.’ I played Matilda nonstop for seven years at every PUP show, even when my bandmates started complaining that she sounded like shit.

“As the band got bigger, the pressure to sound better was building and so I bought a ‘good’ guitar and played Matilda less and less. Before I knew it I hadn’t played her in over a year. I wrote this song based on this intense feeling of guilt and sadness and shame and nostalgia and regret, watching her rot away in a corner. I love this guitar and I love Ryan and wanted to do right by them, and I felt like I’d failed them both. I convinced the band that Matilda deserved one last rip on a PUP record, and I played her during the bridge of this song. It sounds so shitty. But good shitty. Great shitty. For me, it was the most joyful and cathartic moment in the entire making of this record.”

The band previously shared the album tracks “Waiting” and “Robot Writes a Love Song.”

PUP 2022 Tour Dates (New in Bold):

3/26/22 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre Music Theatre !

3/27/22 - Hamilton, ON @ Bridgeworks ! [SOLD OUT]

3/28/22 - Kingston, ON @ The Ale House !

3/29/22 - Peterborough, ON @ The Venue !

4/1/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre *^

4/2/22 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *^

4/3/22 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *^

4/5/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore *^

4/8/22 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom ^

4/9/22 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom ^ [SOLD OUT]

4/10/22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo ^

4/11/22 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom +^

4/13/22 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades +^

4/15/22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

4/16/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren +^

4/17/22 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah + [SOLD OUT]

4/18/22 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah ^ [SOLD OUT]

4/20/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield+^

4/21/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda #^

4/22/22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

4/24/22 - Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre +^

4/25/22 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater +^

4/27/22 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater +^

4/28/22 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues +^

4/29/22 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater +^

5/1/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

5/3/22 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel +^

5/4/22 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz +^

5/5/22 - Richmond, VA @ The National +^

5/6/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall +^

5/7/22 - Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring +^

5/9/22 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom +^

5/10/22 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues +^

5/11/22 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5 +^

5/13/22 - Montreal, QC @ MTelus +^

5/14/22 - Toronto, ON @ History +^ [SOLD OUT]

5/15/22 - Toronto, ON @ History +^

6/3/22 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues $

6/4/22 - Royal Oak, MI @ The Royal Oak $

6/5/22 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s $

6/6/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom $

6/8/22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex $

6/9/22 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada $

6/10/22 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant $

6/11/22 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl $

6/13/22 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall $

6/14/22 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate $

6/15/22 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa $

6/17/22 - Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Block Party $

6/18/22 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall $

7/8/22 - Cheltenham, UK @ 2000trees Festival

7/23/22 - Byron Bay, Australia @ Splendour in the Grass

8/24/22 - 8/27/22 - Málaga, Spain @ Canela Party Festival

10/12/22 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Students Union

10/13/22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

10/14/22 - London, UK @ The Roundhouse

10/16/22 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers

10/17/22 - Dublin, IE @ Academy 2

10/19/22 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

10/20/22 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

10/21/22 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

10/23/22 - Paris, FR @ Backstage

10/24/22 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/25/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

10/26/22 - Köln, DE @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

10/28/22 - Berlin, DE @ So36

10/29/22 - Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy

10/30/22 - Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe

11/01/22 - Milan, IT @ Bloom

11/02/22 - Munich, DE @ Strom

11/03/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

11/05/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

! with support from Casper Skulls

# with support from Skegss

^ with support from Pinkshift

$ with support from Oceanator

* with support from Cloud Nothings

+ with support from Sheer Mag

