PUP Share Video for New Single “Totally Fine” THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND Due Out April 1 via Little Dipper/Rise

Photography by Vanessa Heins



Toronto four-piece PUP have shared a video for their new single “Totally Fine.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, which will be out on April 1 via Little Dipper/Rise. View the Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux-directed video below.

In a press release, the band state: “We wrote ‘Totally Fine’ after a long creative drought. We all agreed to take a break from PUP during lockdown, to take some time to deal with our mental health and get some space from each other. After three months of not writing any songs, ‘Totally Fine’ was the first thing to pop out. It broke this creative dam wide open, just months worth of pent up frustration all smashed into this one song.

“After that, we ended up going on a bit of a tear and wrote the rest of the record really quickly. The drumming on this song still blows our minds. It’s so manic and wild and makes the song feel like it’s about to fall apart at any moment, which is kinda like how it feels to be in PUP.”

The band previously shared the album tracks “Waiting,” “Robot Writes a Love Song,” and “Matilda.”

