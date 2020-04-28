News

PUP Share Video for New Song “Anaphylaxis” The Band’s First New Song of 2020

Photography by Jess Baumung



Toronto four-piece PUP have shared a new song, “Anaphylaxis,” via a video for the track. Callum Scott-Dyson directed the claymation video. “Anaphylaxis” is the band’s first new single of 2020. In 2019 they released the new album, Morbid Stuff. Watch and listen below.

Singer Stefan Babcock had this to say about the song in a press release: “I got the idea for the song when I was at my partner’s cottage and her cousin got stung by a bee and his whole head started to swell up. His wife, although she was concerned, also thought it was pretty hilarious and started making fun of him even as they were headed to the hospital. He ended up being totally fine, but it was just funny to watch him freaking out and her just lighting him up at the same time. It reminded me of all the times I’ve started panicking for whatever reason and was convinced I was dying and the world was ending and no one would take me seriously. In retrospect, I always find those overreactions pretty funny. So we wrote a goofy song about being a hypochondriac and tried to make our guitars sound like bees at the beginning of it.”

