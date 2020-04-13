 Pure X Announce First New Album in Six Years, Share New Songs “Middle America” and “Fantasy” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Monday, April 13th, 2020  
Pure X Announce First New Album in Six Years, Share New Songs “Middle America” and “Fantasy”

Pure X Due Out May 1 via Fire Talk

Apr 13, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Pure X have announced a new self-titled album, which is their first album in six years, and shared two new songs from it, “Middle America” and “Fantasy,” via videos for the tracks. Pure X is due out digitally May 1 via Fire Talk (with a physical release on July 3). Listen to “Middle America” and “Fantasy” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art. 

The band’s last album was 2014’s Angel. In 2018 they “quietly reformed,” as a press release put it. In between the band members had kids, traveled, and worked on other projects. The band’s first two albums will also be reissued this summer.

Pure X Tracklist:

1. Middle America
2. Hollywood
3. Angels of Love
4. Free My Heart
5. Making History
6. Fantasy
7. Man With No Head
8. How Good Does It Get
9. Slip Away
10. Grieving Song
11. Stayed Too Long
12. I Can Dream

