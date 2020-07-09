Purity Ring Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates, Share Acoustic Performance of “Sinew”

News

The canadian electro-pop duo, Purity Ring (Megan James and Corin Roddic) were about to tour to new LP, WOMB (their first in five years!), when the pandemic threw a wrench in those plans. Now, they have confirmed a completely new string of tour dates for spring 2021. To celebrate the news, the duo also released an acoustic performance of “Sinew.” Watch the cover and see a full list of tour dates below.

Instead of crashing drums, synths, and dramatic harmonies, the duo opted for just the piano and a slower, more solemn drum for their acoustic take of “Sinew.” For this track, James’ vocals take the wheel: “When the night falls and the light dawns/Off each other's bodies now you see,” she sings with pitch-perfect tone. Hear, the meaning of the song is more clear than ever: it’s a complete takeover—body and soul—from a partner. After the song is over she states “pretty good,” and I think we can all agree.

WOMB is Purity Ring’s third album, the follow-up to 2015’s Another Eternity and 2012’s Shrines. In 2017 they shared the standalone single, “Asido,” which is not featured on the new album. James and Roddick wrote, recorded, produced, and mixed WOMB themselves.

Read our 2015 interview with Purity Ring on Another Eternity.

Purity Ring Spring 2021 Tour Dates:

4/2/21 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

4/3/21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

4/6/21 - Denver, CO @ Mission

4/7/21 - Lawrence, KS @ The Liberty Theatre

4/10/21 - Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

4/11/21 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live

4/12/21 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

4/15/21 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

4/21/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

4/22/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

4/23/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

4/24/21 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

4/25/21 - Washington D.C. @ Anthem

4/29/21 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

5/3/21 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera

5/12/21 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue

5/13/21 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

5/14/21 - Portland, OR @ Roseland

5/15/21 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

5/16/21 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

5/18/21 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

5/19/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

5/20/21 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

5/21/21 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

