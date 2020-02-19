Purity Ring Announce Their First New Album in Five Years and Tour Dates, Share New Song “stardew”

News

Photography by Carson Davis Brown



Canadian electro-pop duo Purity Ring (Megan James and Corin Roddick) have announced their first new album in five years, WOMB, and shared its first single, album closer "stardew." They have also announced some new tour dates, including shows in North America and Europe. WOMB is due out April 3 via 4AD. Check out "stardew" below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.

WOMB is Purity Ring's third album, the follow-up to 2015's Another Eternity and 2012's Shrines. In 2017 they shared the standalone single, "Asido," which is not featured on the new album. James and Roddick wrote, recorded, produced, and mixed WOMB themselves.

Read our 2015 interview with Purity Ring on Another Eternity.

WOMB Tracklist:

1. rubyinsides

2. pink lightning

3. peacefall

4. i like the devil

5. femia

6. sinew

7. vehemence

8. silkspun

9. almanac

10. stardew

Purity Ring Tour Dates:

5/3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

5/4 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

5/7 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live

5/8 - Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

5/9 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

5/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

5/12 - Washington, D.C. @ Anthem

5/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

5/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

5/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

5/18 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

5/20 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

5/23 - Bakersfield, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle Fest

5/26 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

5/27 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Theatre

5/28 - Denver, CO @ Mission

5/29 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight

5/30 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

6/1 - Spokane, OR @ Knitting Factory

6/2 - Seattle, WA @ The Paramount

6/3 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

6/4 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom

6/5 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

6/7 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

6/10 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

6/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium

7/18 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

9/4 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

9/5 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

9/7 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

9/8 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre

9/9 - Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg

9/11 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

9/12 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

9/13 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

9/15 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo

9/16 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

9/17 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

9/18 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

