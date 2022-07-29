Purity Ring Release 10th Anniversary Reissue of “Shrines” Featuring Three Unreleased Bonus Tracks
Shrines X Features “inovein,” “firmament,” and “crawlersout – prototype”
Jul 29, 2022
Photography by Yuni Wilson
Canadian electro-pop duo Purity Ring (Megan James and Corin Roddic) have released a 10th anniversary reissue of their 2012-released debut album, Shrines. Fittingly titled Shrines X, the new edition features three previously unreleased bonus tracks: “inovein,” “firmament,” and “crawlersout – prototype.” Listen to the reissue below.
In June, Purity Ring released the Graves EP, which featured the title track “Graves” and “neverend.”
The duo’s most recent album, WOMB, came out in 2020 on 4AD. It was their first album since 2015’s Another Eternity, and featured the songs “stardew,” “peacefall,” “pink lightning,” “i like the devil,” and “sinew.”
Read our 2015 interview with Purity Ring on Another Eternity.
