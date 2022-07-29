 Purity Ring Release 10th Anniversary Reissue of “Shrines” Featuring Three Unreleased Bonus Tracks | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, July 29th, 2022  
Subscribe

Purity Ring Release 10th Anniversary Reissue of “Shrines” Featuring Three Unreleased Bonus Tracks

Shrines X Features “inovein,” “firmament,” and “crawlersout – prototype”

Jul 29, 2022 By Mark Redfern Photography by Yuni Wilson
Bookmark and Share


Canadian electro-pop duo Purity Ring (Megan James and Corin Roddic) have released a 10th anniversary reissue of their 2012-released debut album, Shrines. Fittingly titled Shrines X, the new edition features three previously unreleased bonus tracks: “inovein,” “firmament,” and “crawlersout – prototype.” Listen to the reissue below.

In June, Purity Ring released the Graves EP, which featured the title track “Graves” and “neverend.”

The duo’s most recent album, WOMB, came out in 2020 on 4AD. It was their first album since 2015’s Another Eternity, and featured the songs “stardew,” “peacefall,” “pink lightning,” “i like the devil,” and “sinew.”

Read our 2015 interview with Purity Ring on Another Eternity.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent