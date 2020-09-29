News

Purity Ring Share Alien-Featuring Video for New Cover of Alice DJ’s “Better Off Alone” The Truth Is Out There





The Canadian electro-pop duo, Purity Ring (Megan James and Corin Roddic) have shared a new cover of Alice DJ’s Eurotrance hit from 1999, “Better Off Alone,” via a video for the track. James stars in the video, which also features an alien dragging a yellow suitcase. Andrew Barchilon directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the original song and Purity Ring’s 2021 tour dates.

The band collectively issued this X-Files referencing statement about the song: “We have wanted to cover this song for years and it felt like it was time. It’s been an influence on how we write and feel music since the beginning, and so for all the ways that joy and longing move, the truth is out there.”

In April Purity Ring released a new LP, WOMB, their was their first album in five years. WOMB is Purity Ring’s third album, the follow-up to 2015’s Another Eternity and 2012’s Shrines. In 2017 they shared the standalone single, “Asido,” which is not featured on the new album. James and Roddick wrote, recorded, produced, and mixed WOMB themselves. In July they released a video of an acoustic performance of WOMB’s “Sinew.”

Purity Ring Spring 2021 Tour Dates:

4/2/21 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

4/3/21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

4/6/21 - Denver, CO @ Mission

4/7/21 - Lawrence, KS @ The Liberty Theatre

4/10/21 - Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

4/11/21 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live

4/12/21 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

4/15/21 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

4/21/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

4/22/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

4/23/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

4/24/21 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

4/25/21 - Washington D.C. @ Anthem

4/29/21 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

5/3/21 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera

5/12/21 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue

5/13/21 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

5/14/21 - Portland, OR @ Roseland

5/15/21 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

5/16/21 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

5/18/21 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

5/19/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

5/20/21 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

5/21/21 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

5/31/21 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

6/1/21 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre

6/2/21 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

6/5/21 - Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

6/7/21 - Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg

6/8/21 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

6/10/21 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

6/11/21 - Brighton, UK @ CHALK

6/12/21 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

6/13/21 - Bristol, UK @ SWX Bristol

6/15/21 - Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3

6/16/21 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

