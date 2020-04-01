News

Purity Ring Share Lyric Video for New Song “i like the devil” WOMB Due Out This Friday via 4AD





Canadian electro-pop duo Purity Ring (Megan James and Corin Roddick) are releasing their first new album in five years, WOMB, this Friday via 4AD. Now they have shared the album’s final pre-release single, “i like the devil,” via a lyric video for the song featuring a silhouetted James dancing to the song. Yes, the title is meant to be styled all lowercase. Check out the song and lyric video below. The band’s May and June North American tour dates have been postponed due to COVID-19, but below are their European tour dates that are still on for now and are also below.

Previously Purity Ring shared WOMB’s first single, album closer “stardew.” Then they shared two more songs from it, “peacefall” and “pink lightning.” “Peacefall” came accompanied by a lyrics video in which James chain stitched the lyrics of the song. The “pink lightning” visual featured images from an accompanying video game.

WOMB is Purity Ring’s third album, the follow-up to 2015’s Another Eternity and 2012’s Shrines. In 2017 they shared the standalone single, “Asido,” which is not featured on the new album. James and Roddick wrote, recorded, produced, and mixed WOMB themselves.

Read our 2015 interview with Purity Ring on Another Eternity.

Purity Ring Tour Dates:

7/18 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

9/4 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

9/5 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

9/7 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

9/8 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre

9/9 - Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg

9/11 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

9/12 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

9/13 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

9/15 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo

9/16 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

9/17 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

9/18 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

