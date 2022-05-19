News

Purity Ring Share New Single “neverend” Graves EP Due Out June 3





Canadian electro-pop duo Purity Ring (Megan James and Corin Roddic) have shared a new single, “neverend.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming EP, Graves, which will be out on June 3. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the EP in April, Purity Ring shared the title track “Graves.”

The duo’s most recent album, WOMB, came out last year on 4AD. It was their first album since 2015’s Another Eternity, and featured the songs “stardew,” “peacefall,” “pink lightning,” “i like the devil,” and “sinew.”

Read our 2015 interview with Purity Ring on Another Eternity.

