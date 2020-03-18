 Purity Ring Share Two New Songs “peacefall” and “pink lightning” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 18th, 2020  
Purity Ring Share Two New Songs “peacefall” and “pink lightning”

WOMB Due Out April 3 via 4AD

Mar 18, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Carson Davis Brown
Canadian electro-pop duo Purity Ring (Megan James and Corin Roddick) are releasing their first new album in five years, WOMB, on April 3 via 4AD. Now they have shared two more songs from it, “peacefall” and “pink lightning.” “Peacefall” comes accompanied by a lyrics video in which James chain stitches the lyrics of the song. The “pink lightning” visual features images from an accompanying video game. Listen to both songs below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates. 

Previously Purity Ring shared WOMB’s first single, album closer “stardew.”

WOMB is Purity Ring’s third album, the follow-up to 2015’s Another Eternity and 2012’s Shrines. In 2017 they shared the standalone single, “Asido,” which is not featured on the new album. James and Roddick wrote, recorded, produced, and mixed WOMB themselves.

Read our 2015 interview with Purity Ring on Another Eternity.

Purity Ring Tour Dates:

5/3  - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
5/4 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
5/7 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live
5/8 - Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
5/9 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
5/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
5/12 - Washington, D.C. @ Anthem
5/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
5/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
5/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
5/18 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
5/20 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
5/23 - Bakersfield, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle Fest
5/26 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
5/27 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Theatre
5/28 - Denver, CO @ Mission
5/29 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight
5/30 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
6/1 - Spokane, OR @ Knitting Factory
6/2 - Seattle, WA @ The Paramount
6/3 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
6/4 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom
6/5 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
6/7 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
6/10 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
6/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium
7/18 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
9/4 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
9/5 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
9/7 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
9/8 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre
9/9 - Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg
9/11 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk
9/12 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
9/13 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
9/15 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo
9/16 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique
9/17 - Bristol, UK @ SWX
9/18 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

There are no comments for this entry yet.

