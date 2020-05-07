News

Purity Ring Share Weird and Wonderful Video for “stardew” WOMB Out Now via 4AD





Canadian electro-pop duo Purity Ring (Megan James and Corin Roddick) released their first new album in five years, WOMB, last month via 4AD. Now they have shared a weird and wonderful video for the album’s “stardew.” Tobias Stretch, who is described as a “life-size stop motion artist,” directed the video, which features costumes designed by James. Watch it below.

Previously Purity Ring shared WOMB’s first single, album closer “stardew.” Then they shared two more songs from it, “peacefall” and “pink lightning.” “Peacefall” came accompanied by a lyrics video in which James chain stitched the lyrics of the song. The “pink lightning” visual featured images from an accompanying video game. Then they shared the album’s final pre-release single, “i like the devil,” via a lyric video for the song featuring a silhouetted James dancing to the song.

WOMB is Purity Ring’s third album, the follow-up to 2015’s Another Eternity and 2012’s Shrines. In 2017 they shared the standalone single, “Asido,” which is not featured on the new album. James and Roddick wrote, recorded, produced, and mixed WOMB themselves.

Read our 2015 interview with Purity Ring on Another Eternity.

