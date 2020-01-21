News

Purr Share Video for New Song “Avenue Bliss” Like New Due Out February 21 via ANTI-





New York City songwriters Jack Staffen and Eliza Barry Callahan used to release music simply as Jack and Eliza, but now they go by Purr and are releasing their debut album under that name, Like New, via ANTI- on February 21. Today they have shared another song from the album, "Avenue Bliss," via a video for the track. Guy Kozak directed the video, which you can watch below.

Callahan had this to say about the album in a press release: "'Avenue Bliss' was the last song we wrote on the album. It's about power and presence and having no words left- and then having that dust clear. The beginning of the song is like an ending and the end, hopefully, like a new beginning... we tried to mirror this in the arrangement too. You'll see. It's an adventure track. Self-adventure, the worst and best kind."

Kozak had this to say about the video: "With this music video, I wanted to make something that was sinister and playful at the same time, drawing from the way the song evolves from a wistful ballad into something more like an upbeat disco track," said. "In developing the concept, I looked at a lot of Jim Henson and Norman McLaren shorts as well as early Disney cartoons for inspiration, ending up somewhere along the lines of Phenomena meets Snow White meets... Downton Abbey. It was a bit of an odd pitch, but Eliza and Jack got it straight away and fit right in."



Foxygen's Jonathan Rado (Father John Misty, Weyes Blood, Whitney) produced Like New. Previously the band shared a video for its first single, "Hard to Realize."

