Pussy Riot Share New Song “Laugh It Off” Featuring Vérité and Latashá
Out Now via Neon Gold
Pussy Riot have shared a new song, “Laugh It Off.” It features artists Vérité and Latashá, and it has been released specifically for International Day of Gender Equality. Listen below.
In a press release, frontwoman Nadya Tolokonnikova states: “Women-identified and LGBTQ+ people don’t need to be empowered, we need tools and funds to empower ourselves.”
Vérité adds: “‘Laugh It Off’ is such an appropriate title to this song because as women existing in male dominated spaces, we’re constantly expected to be accommodating and deflect strange, presumptuous behavior gracefully and without ruffling any feathers. Collaborating with Pussy Riot and Latashá, these unapologetically strong women who don’t give a fuck about playing nice and who’s mission is supporting and amplifying female, non-binary and LGBTQ+ voices in music and beyond feels right and I’m stoked for the world to hear it.”
Listen to our Why Not Both podcast episode interview with Tolokonnikova from last year here.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Mitski and David Byrne Collaborate With Son Lux for New Song “This Is a Life” (News) — Mitski, David Byrne, Son Lux
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “The Dripping Tap” (News) — King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Pitchfork Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup: The National, Mitski, and The Roots To Headline (News) — Pitchfork Music Festival
- Aldous Harding Shares Video for New Song “Fever” (News) — Aldous Harding
- Rosie Thomas Shares Cover of Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” With Sufjan Stevens and The Shins (News) — Rosie Thomas, Sufjan Stevens, The Shins
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.