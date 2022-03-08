 Pussy Riot Share New Song “Laugh It Off” Featuring Vérité and Latashá | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 8th, 2022  
Pussy Riot Share New Song “Laugh It Off” Featuring Vérité and Latashá

Out Now via Neon Gold

Mar 08, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Pussy Riot have shared a new song, “Laugh It Off.” It features artists Vérité and Latashá, and it has been released specifically for International Day of Gender Equality. Listen below.

In a press release, frontwoman Nadya Tolokonnikova states: “Women-identified and LGBTQ+ people don’t need to be empowered, we need tools and funds to empower ourselves.”

Vérité adds: “‘Laugh It Off’ is such an appropriate title to this song because as women existing in male dominated spaces, we’re constantly expected to be accommodating and deflect strange, presumptuous behavior gracefully and without ruffling any feathers. Collaborating with Pussy Riot and Latashá, these unapologetically strong women who don’t give a fuck about playing nice and who’s mission is supporting and amplifying female, non-binary and LGBTQ+ voices in music and beyond feels right and I’m stoked for the world to hear it.”

Listen to our Why Not Both podcast episode interview with Tolokonnikova from last year here.

