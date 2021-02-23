News

All





Pussy Riot Share Video for New Song “TOXIC” (Feat. Dorian Electra) The Song Was Produced by Dylan Brady of 100 gecs





Pussy Riot has shared a video for their new song “TOXIC,” which features Dorian Electra and was produced by Dylan Brady of 100 gecs. Check out the video, directed by frontwoman Nadya Tolokonnikova, below.

Tolokonnikova states in a press release: “In 2021 Pussy Riot is going to celebrate its 10-years-anniversary. It's been 10 years of a radical experiment—of creating exclusively art that's inherently political. Every single art piece we create is political, there can't be exceptions to this rule. ‘TOXIC’ is political, because personal is political. The single reflects on the importance of self-care, cherishing your mental health and staying away from relationships that poison you. A few years ago I went through an emotionally abusive relationship (that ended up being physically abusive, too—I was being held against my will in a house we lived in). The best way to process trauma for me is via creating art, that's why we wrote ‘TOXIC’ with Dorian and Dylan. Besides music, I use other tools to convince others to put their mental health first, train themselves to recognize emotional violence and leave abusive relationships ASAP.”

Electra adds: “I'm so honored to be featured on this track. Nadya is one of my all time favorite people, friends and collaborators and I've always been so inspired by Pussy Riot's blending of activism and art. This song came together so quickly with Nadya and Dylan in the studio—we knew we had to make something both hella abrasive and cute at the same time.”

The band previously released the song “RAGE” earlier this month, and are expected to release a new EP sometime this spring.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.