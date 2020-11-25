News

Quarter Life Crisis (Ryan Hemsworth) Shares New Song “You & Me” (Feat. Claud) Hemsworth’s Self-Titled Debut EP Will Be Out December 4 via Saddle Creek





Quarter Life Crisis, the musical project of artist Ryan Hemsworth, has shared a new song, “You & Me,” which features vocals by Claud. The song will be featured on Hemsworth’s upcoming self-titled debut EP, which is set to drop on December 4 via Saddle Creek. Listen to “You & Me” below.

Hemsworth’s upcoming EP was produced entirely by him and features guest appearances on nearly every song, where the contributing artists were given free rein to make the songs about whatever they felt like lyrically. Claud states in a press release regarding their collaboration with Hemsworth: “Ryan sent me a bunch of really pretty guitar tracks around the time I had just moved to New York...it was a new city, I was alone, and I was definitely deep in my feels. The song sorta turned into a yearning winter love song. When I sent it back to him after I wrote it I asked him not to laugh at me for the corny-ness of the lyrics...sometimes lyrics just need to say it like it is.”

Quarter Life Crisis is very much a passion project for Hemsworth, and collaboration is key to his work under this moniker. “This project has me in the process of going back to when I was a kid when I'd sit down and play guitar for hours and come up with melodies and chords by just messing around,” Hemsworth states in a press release. “It's something I've been wanting to do for ages. Quarter Life Crisis is just another way for me to work with artists whose music I really enjoy and listen to all the time.”

“Getting out of my comfort zone and bringing others into that process has always led to something really unique,” Hemsworth says. “As a producer, I really respond to other people's ideas and whatever they can bring to a song. Being in a room with someone with a different outlook, or working remotely with them, I hopefully help facilitate something that feels new and exciting for both of us.”

Hemsworth previously released three singles from the EP over the past two months: “Postcard From Spain” (feat. Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan), “Comfortable” (feat. Hand Habits), and “Waterfall” (feat. Hovvdy’s Charlie Martin).

