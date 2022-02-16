News

Quinton Brock Shares New Track "There For You"

Photography by Alex Harold



Inspired by rock and roll pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Brooklyn-based musician Quinton Brock has a single lofty mission statement: “to change rock music forever.” He’s already on his way too, honing his writing as a member of the surf rock duo The Get Money Squad as well as on his 2019 solo debut Scooter.

However, that pedigree belies Brock’s sky-high new ambitions, shown with his latest singles, 2020’s transcendent “To The Moon” and last year’s restless funk and indie rock fusion, “Touch.” Today, Brock returned with his first single of the new year, “There For You.”

Like his previous singles, “There For You” is another expedition to the genre-blurring edges of the indie rock genre. There are hints of inspiration from Steve Lacy and plenty of surf rock style infused in the track’s wobbling guitar lines, while the rapid-fire drum fills and driving tempo feel pulled from the punk playbook. Watery psychedelia also creeps into the mix as the song’s bridge ascends into a spacey downtempo reverie, only to crash back down into the final chorus.

All the while, Brock’s lyrics are fit for a full-tilt lovestruck pop song, full of declarations of unending devotion. Fittingly, the song actually made its debut long ago when Brock first sang it over FaceTime to the girl who inspired the lyrics.

Check out “There For You” below, out everywhere now.

