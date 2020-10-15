 Quinton Brock Shares Video for New Song “To the Moon” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, October 15th, 2020  
Quinton Brock Shares Video for New Song “To the Moon”

His Debut Single

Oct 15, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Justin French
Brooklyn-by-way-of-Buffalo singer/songwriter Quinton Brock has shared a new song, “To the Moon,” via a video for the track. “To the Moon” is touted as Brock’s debut single and was inspired by a particularly bad week in Brock’s life. Brock co-directed the video with Shauna Presto. Watch it below. 

In the same week Brock’s dog died and then his girlfriend left him and that inspired “To the Moon.” Brock was previously in the band The Get Money Squad, who released two albums before breaking up. He then lost his desk job, sending him back to restaurant work until the pandemic swept New York City. Isolated alone in his apartment, and inspired by Sister Rosetta Tharpe, he began working on his solo work and “To the Moon” is the first fruit from that time, with more to come.  

