Quinton Brock Shares Video for New Song “To the Moon”
His Debut Single
Oct 15, 2020
Photography by Justin French
Brooklyn-by-way-of-Buffalo singer/songwriter Quinton Brock has shared a new song, “To the Moon,” via a video for the track. “To the Moon” is touted as Brock’s debut single and was inspired by a particularly bad week in Brock’s life. Brock co-directed the video with Shauna Presto. Watch it below.
In the same week Brock’s dog died and then his girlfriend left him and that inspired “To the Moon.” Brock was previously in the band The Get Money Squad, who released two albums before breaking up. He then lost his desk job, sending him back to restaurant work until the pandemic swept New York City. Isolated alone in his apartment, and inspired by Sister Rosetta Tharpe, he began working on his solo work and “To the Moon” is the first fruit from that time, with more to come.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- M. Ward Announces New Billie Holiday Covers Album, Shares Cover of “For Heaven’s Sake” (News) —
- Julie Byrne and Jefre Cantu-Ledesma Team Up for New Track “Love’s Refrain” (News) — Jefre Cantu-Ledesma, Julie Byrne
- Middle Kids Share Video for New Song “R U 4 Me?” (News) — Middle Kids
- Dirty Projectors Share Chromeo Remix of “Lose Your Love” (News) — Chromeo, Dirty Projectors
- Dehd Go to Summer Camp in the Amusing Video for “Haha” (News) — Dehd
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.