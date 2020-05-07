News

R.I.P. Kraftwerk Co-Founder Florian Schneider He Died of Cancer Last Week at Age 73





Florian Schneider, who was one of the founding members of the German group Kraftwerk, an electronic outfit that transformed pop music forever, has died of cancer at age 73.

The Guardian confirmed the news after one of his musical collaborators told them Schneider had died a week ago and had a private burial. It was also confirmed via Sony Berlin.

Kraftwerk was founded and formed by Schneider and Ralf Hutter in 1970. The duo became a pioneering band in the greater electronica scene. Schneider was a multiinstrumentalist, mastering the flute, violin, guitar, and saxophone, but soon paved the way for contemporary electronica music through his use of synthesized sounds and processed voices.

Schnieder left the band in 2008, but was planning to reunite with Kraftwek for a 50th 3D anniversary tour this summer. The group was slated to perform at London's All Points East festival later this month but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The music community continues to honor Schniders legacy as techno artist Nina Kraviz tweeted: “What would electronic music be without Kraftwerk? RIP.”

