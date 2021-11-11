News

Radiohead and Epic Games Publishing Announce “Kid A Mnesia Exhibition” Free Download Available November 18 for PlayStation 5





Radiohead have partnered with Epic Games Publishing to present “Kid A Mnesia Exhibition,” an interactive digital universe created in commemoration of the 21st anniversary of the band’s Kid A and Amnesiac albums. It will be available as a free download on November 18 for PlayStation 5, also being available on PC and Mac at Epic Games Store. Watch the trailer below.

“Kid A Mnesia Exhibition,” initially planned to be a physical installation but moved to digital partially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, was created from original artwork by frontman Thom Yorke alongside Stanley Donwood, who has been making the band’s album art since 1994, also featuring sound design from producer Nigel Godrich. The project also features contributions from video/computer artist and creative director Sean Evans, theatre set designer Christine Jones, interactive producer Matthew Davis, his studio [namethemachine], and game developers Arbitrarily Good Productions.

Last week, Radiohead released Kid A Mnesia, a triple album commemorating the release of Kid A and Amnesiac.

