Radiohead Share New Video for “If You Say the Word” Kid A Mnesia Due Out November 5 via XL





Radiohead have shared a new video for the song “If You Say the Word.” The recently released single will be on their upcoming compilation album Kid Amnesiae, which features previously unreleased material by the band. Kid Amnesiae, along with its accompanying box set, Kid A Mnesia, will be out on November 5 via XL. Watch the Kasper Häggström-directed video below.

The band initially shared “If You Say the Word” upon the announcement of Kid A Mnesia earlier this month. The box set will feature their studio albums Kid A and Amnesiac in addition to Kid Amnesiac.

