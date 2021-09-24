 Radiohead Share New Video for “If You Say the Word” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 24th, 2021  
Radiohead Share New Video for “If You Say the Word”

Kid A Mnesia Due Out November 5 via XL

Sep 23, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Radiohead have shared a new video for the song “If You Say the Word.” The recently released single will be on their upcoming compilation album Kid Amnesiae, which features previously unreleased material by the band. Kid Amnesiae, along with its accompanying box set, Kid A Mnesia, will be out on November 5 via XL. Watch the Kasper Häggström-directed video below.

The band initially shared “If You Say the Word” upon the announcement of Kid A Mnesia earlier this month. The box set will feature their studio albums Kid A and Amnesiac in addition to Kid Amnesiac.

