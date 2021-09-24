Radiohead Share New Video for “If You Say the Word”
Kid A Mnesia Due Out November 5 via XL
Radiohead have shared a new video for the song “If You Say the Word.” The recently released single will be on their upcoming compilation album Kid Amnesiae, which features previously unreleased material by the band. Kid Amnesiae, along with its accompanying box set, Kid A Mnesia, will be out on November 5 via XL. Watch the Kasper Häggström-directed video below.
The band initially shared “If You Say the Word” upon the announcement of Kid A Mnesia earlier this month. The box set will feature their studio albums Kid A and Amnesiac in addition to Kid Amnesiac.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Premiere: Loose Opinions Debuts New Video For “Shadow of a Shadow” (News) — Loose Opinions
- Little Hag Debuts New Album ‘Leash’ - Stream It Below (News) — Little Hag
- A Beginner’s Mind (Review) — Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine
- Anand Wilder of Yeasayer Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares Video for New Song “Delirium Passes” (News) — Anand Wilder, Yeasayer
- Duran Duran Share Giorgio Moroder-Produced New Song “TONIGHT UNITED” (News) — Duran Duran, Giorgio Moroder
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.