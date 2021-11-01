News

Radiohead Share Video for New Single “Follow Me Around” Starring Guy Pearce Kid A Mnesia Due Out This Friday via XL





Radiohead have shared a video for their newest single, “Follow Me Around.” The clip was directed by filmmaking duo Us and stars actor Guy Pearce. The band’s upcoming triple-album reissue, Kid A Mnesia, which will feature their albums Kid A and Amnesiac in addition to a new album of previously unreleased material, will be out this Friday (Nov. 5) via XL. Watch the “Follow Me Around” video below.

“Follow Me Around” was written during the sessions for 1997’s OK Computer and has been sporadically performed by the band since, quickly becoming a fan favorite. The band previously shared the song “If You Say the Word” upon the announcement of Kid A Mnesia.

