Radiohead Side-Project The Smile Share Debut Single “You Will Never Work In Television Again”
Live Performances Will Be Streamed on January 29 and 30
Jan 05, 2022
Photography by Alex Lake
The Smile, a new group comprised of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, have shared their debut single, “You Will Never Work In Television Again.” It was produced by Nigel Godrich. Listen below.
The newly-announced group has also announced a set of three performances to be livestreamed within a 24-hour period from January 29 to 30 at Magazine London. Tickets will go on sale this Friday.
