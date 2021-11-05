 Radiohead – Stream the New “Kid A Mnesia” Reissue and Read Our Rave Review of It | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Radiohead – Stream the New “Kid A Mnesia” Reissue and Read Our Rave Review of It

Kid A Mnesia Out Now via XL

Nov 05, 2021 By Mark Redfern
Radiohead have released Kid A Mnesia today via XL. It’s a triple-album reissue marking the 21st and 20th anniversaries of their fourth and fifth albums, Kid A and Amnesiac. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing here. Also, today we posted our rave review of the reissue, giving it a rare 10/10. Read the review here and stream the reissue below.

The reissue features the two albums in addition to a third album titled Kid Amnesiae, which features material taken from sessions during the recording of both Kid A and Amnesiac, including alternate versions of album songs as well as never-before-heard songs.

The band have already shared two of the collection’s bonus tracks, the previously unreleased songs “If You Say the Word” and “Follow Me Around.” The latter was shared just this week via a video starring actor Guy Pearce.

Kid A Mnesia is available on vinyl, CD, and cassette, and features a 36-page hardback art book.

In January, the band announced the creation of “Radiohead Public Library,” which contains an extensive archive of the band’s catalogue, as well as their live performances. In April, they announced a new series of archival live show releases.

