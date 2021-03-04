News

All





Ratboys Share New Song “Go Outside” Available Now via Topshelf





Chicago rock band Ratboys have shared a new song titled “Go Outside.” The country-tinged song is relevant to current times, but was actually written almost a year before the pandemic took hold. It is available now via Topshelf. Listen below.

Frontwoman Julia Steiner speaks about the new song in a press release, stating: “We wrote this song on a whim when we were home in between tours in April 2019. It’s this carefree and wistful, totally innocent song about wanting to travel and spend time with loved ones. We didn’t realize that we wouldn’t be able to do either of those things before long. Right now, we want nothing more than to get outside and roam around and play shows again without fear...to be close to people again. Hopefully this song will provide a light in someone’s day and help us all wait out this weird ride a little bit longer.”

Ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ratboys have been frequently livestreaming performances as a part of their own “Virtual Tour” series.

Their most recent album, Printer’s Devil, came out last year on Topshelf.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.