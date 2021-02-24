News

Real Estate Announce New EP, Share Video for Title Track “Half a Human” Half a Human Due Out March 26 via Domino





Real Estate have announced the release of a new EP titled Half a Human, which will be out on March 26 via Domino. The band has subsequently shared a video for the title track. Check out the FISK-directed video, along with the tracklist and cover art for the EP, below.

Frontman Martin Courtney speaks about the EP in a press release, stating: “Life keeps changing and additional responsibilities and stresses keep being added, but this band is still here. When I was writing a lot of these songs, I was feeling a little weird about being in a band. Like, ‘how is this still a thing?’ I was feeling silly about it and then coming around to it at the same time. This is what we’re good at and it’s what we love to do and want to keep doing. I don’t want to do anything else.”

The band’s most recent album, The Main Thing, came out last year on Domino and made it to #49 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. Real Estate bassist Alex Bleeker shared a solo single, “Reach For My Brain,” last week, where it premiered on Under the Radar.

Check out our interview with Real Estate on The Main Thing.

Half a Human Tracklist:

1. Desire Path

2. Half a Human

3. Soon

4. D+

5. In the Garden

6. Ribbon

